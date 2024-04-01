BJP playing game of deceit and bargaining ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath on exit of trusted aides

Congress leader Kamlesh Shah, a three-term MLA from Amarwara in Chhindwara district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his wife, Harrai Nagar Palika chairperson Madhvi Shah, and sister, district panchayat member Kesar Netam last week. He also resigned as MLA, Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Chhindwara mayor, Vikram Ahake, joined the BJP in the presence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party head VD Sharma in Bhopal.