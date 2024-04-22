Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP registers first victory as Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal wins unopposed

Ahmedabad: A day after Congress candidate and his substitute's nominations were canceled over discrepancies in the signatures of their proposers, eight other candidates including one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew their nominations, paving the way for the BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.

Since Monday morning, seven candidates including Soheil Shekh from Log Party, Jayesh Mevada, Global Republican Party, Abdul Hamid Khan from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party, and independent candidates Bharat Prajapati, Ajitsinh Umat, Kishor Dayani and Ramesh P Baraiya withdrew their nominations.

The last candidate to pull out of the contest was Pyarelal Bharati from BSP, leaving BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal, the lone candidate.

A total of 24 candidates had filed nominations out of which four had been accepted, 12 were rejected and eight were withdrawn, the Election Commission's website said.

Surat, with over 17.67 lakh voters, has been a BJP bastion. The last time the Congress had won the seat was in 1984.

Surat Collector and Returning Officer (RO) Sourabh Pardhi issued the "certificate of election" to Dalal, which read, "...to have duly elected by the said constituency in the General Election to be a member of the House of People and that in token thereof I have granted to him this certificate of election."