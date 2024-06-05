Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's cardiologist candidate C N Manjunath gives 3-time MP D K Suresh a heartbreak

“I didn’t expect to lose by such a big margin,” Shivakumar said. In his own Kanakapura Assembly segment, Shivakumar had expected a lead of 50,000-60,000 votes for Suresh. “But we got only 24,000-27,000,” he said. Shivakumar said he knew that “anti-Congress” votes would unite against his brother. “We’ve learnt a lesson,” he admitted. “I congratulate Dr Manjunath. It was his win, not his party’s. A lot of calculation went into his candidature,” Shivakumar said. Suresh thanked his constituents for giving him three terms. “This time, they decided to give me a rest.”