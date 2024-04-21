BJP's 'Madiga embrace' puts Congress in tight spot in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP's renewed push to 'embrace' Madigas, the largest group among scheduled castes in Telangana appears to have pushed Congress into a tight spot.

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, three of them, namely, Peddapalli, Warangal and Nagarkurnool, have been reserved — one for SCs and two for STs.

While there has been demand from Madiga groups for fair representation in the allocation of tickets, Congress allotted all the three tickets to non-Madigas whereas BRS had given only one ticket to the Madiga community, while the remaining went to Malas.

There has always been a traditional rivalrly between Malas and Madigas that led to the latter to launch a fight for a distinct SC categorisation that could help them get a better quota, as their numbers are more than Malas. BJP has started strategically wooing this community. For the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, BJP has allocated two tickets to the Madiga group and one to Mala.

Hitherto, Madigas have supported either Congress or BRS in Telangana. Madigas along with more than 50 sub groups of SCs have been fighting for the separate categorisation, alleging that the majority of the benefits of the SC reservation quota is being enjoyed by the Malas, their rival sub caste.