BJP's Suvendu Adhikari violated model code, maligned police officers: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission, accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of violating the model code of conduct by spreading false news and maligning senior police officers of West Bengal.

Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, on Saturday wrote to the EC claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs).

In a post on X, he urged the ECI to look into the list of 16 police officers he shared, claiming they are non-IPS officers but occupy positions designated for IPS officers.