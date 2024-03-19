Bommai predicts post-poll Congress split at national, state level

Gajendragad (Gadag district): Former chief minister and BJP legislator Basavaraj Bommai has predicted that the Congress would split at all India level in three months after Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third term.
"The disintegration of the Congress at the national level will be felt in Karnataka, where the party will split into two factions. The Congress government in the state will not complete its term," Bommai said speaking to reporters at Gajendragad in the district on Monday.
The ruling Congress in the state is struggling to find candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Hence, the question of rebellion does not arise. The Congress party here is plagued by infighting and the government may fall anytime, Bommai, the BJP nominee for Haveri-Gadag parliamentary seat, said.
On the banner of revolt raised by BJP veteran K S Eshwarappa, Bommai said, "Eshwarappa has played an important role in building the BJP in the state. He is disappointed over his son K E Kantesh being denied a party ticket from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. The party leadership will convince him not to contest as an Independent in Shimoga."
"The party high command chose me as Haveri candidate after holding an internal survey. The leadership wants me to contest and I am just following the high command's instructions," he said.
(Published 18 March 2024, 22:13 IST)