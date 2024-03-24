CAA ideological issue for us, will help us sweep polls: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

"We were not the reason for the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra; rather it was Uddhav Thackeray's love for his son and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's love for his daughter that was responsible for it. It was dynasty politics that led to the collapse."

"In Bengal, too, it will be love for the nephew that will lead to its collapse. If you try to give something to a person not worthy of it, then everything ought to go haywire," he said in an apparent reference to TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.