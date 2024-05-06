Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from North East Delhi seat

Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25.