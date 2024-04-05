JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Congress manifesto is 'bundle of lies', prepared to create confusion among voters: BJP

Last Updated 05 April 2024, 10:49 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday dubbed the Congress’ manifesto a “bundle of lies” and alleged that the grand old party which ruled the country for several decades did not not fulfil any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress has come with such a poll manifesto to create confusion among the voters.

“Congress manifesto is a bundle of lies. It has been prepared to create confusion among the voters,” he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Trivedi said the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, is talking about ‘nyay’ (justice) today, but its governments did not do justice when in power.

“The Congress did not fulfil any of its promises made in its earlier manifestos for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he alleged.

(Published 05 April 2024, 10:49 IST)
