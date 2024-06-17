Congress top brass hold discussions to decide on Rahul's seat: Sources

New Delhi: Congress' top leadership on Monday held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should vacate his Wayanad or Raebareli seat.

The meeting also discussed whether Rahul Gandhi would take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources said.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president, and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the discussions.