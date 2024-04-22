Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress will snatch your property, even your mangalsutra won't be safe: PM Modi at Aligarh rally

''Congress ke shehzade (Rahul Gandhi) ka kehna hai ki agar unki sarkar ayi to won logon ki sampatti ki jaanch karayenge... ab unki nazar hamar mata behno ki sampatti chinne par hai... unki nazar aapke mangalsutra par hai, (the prince of Congress says that if his party forms the government it will launch an investigation into the properties of the people... now they want to snatch the properties of our mothers and sisters... now they eye your mangalsutras)," the prime minister said.

''They (Congress) want to conduct a survey to ascertain who has earned and how much... if you have two houses then they will take one,'' he went on to add.

Modi also said that the Congress was under the influence of 'maoism'. ''This ideology has ruined many nations and now the Congress wants to implement this ideology in the country,'' he added.