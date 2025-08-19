<p>A video from US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday is widely circulating on social media. </p><p>What's it all about? It records a quick chat between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, where the US President is heard making a comment on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. </p><p>The now-viral clip opens with several European leaders assembling for the multilateral meeting hosted in the Oval Office. A short while from the official talks, Trump's hot mic caught his 'crazy' chat with Macron. And this conversation has now taken the internet by storm with many netizens sharing videos of it online.</p><p>"I think he (Putin) wants to make a deal...I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds," he said ahead of the formal meeting with Macron, other European leaders, and the Ukrainian President. </p>.<p>The hot mic captured these words from Trump's whisper to Macron in the East Room. </p><p>With his recent 'deal' remark, he hinted his belief in Putin likely to agree to a deal. The remark, notably, came after his recent summit with the Russian leader in Alaska. </p>.Trump-Zelenskyy meet | Key takeaways from much-anticipated talks to end Ukraine-Russia war.<p>After concluding the meeting with European leaders, Trump shared that the discussions were fruitful and that the leaders discussed “security guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a coordination with the United States.”</p>.<p>Zelenskyy on Monday said that he was willing to gave discussions with Putin and meet Russian counterpart directly to end the war. Although Putin has not denied for a meeting with Zelenskyy, he has clearly stated that he does not view the Ukrainian President as legitimate or on the same level as himself. </p>