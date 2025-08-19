Menu
Homeworld

'He wants to make deal for me...': Hot mic recording Trump's 'crazy' chat with Macron goes viral

"I think he (Putin) wants to make a deal...I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds," he said.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 13:15 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 13:15 IST
World newsVolodymyr ZelenskyyEmmanuel MacronVladimir PutinDonald Trumprussia ukraine crisisWhite HouseViral video

