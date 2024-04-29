Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M), Congress trying to help BJP against TMC in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Bhagwangola, Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Congress and CPI(M) had fielded candidates in the constituencies with a large number of voters from the religious minority community to cut into her party’s votes and help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The CPI(M) and Congress are the two eyes of the BJP in West Bengal. If you are voting for them, then you are voting for the BJP,” she said.

"The CPI(M) and Congress are contesting in minority-dominated seats so that they can help the BJP by cutting into TMC's votes,” she said, addressing a rally at Bhagwangola seeking votes for Abu Taher Khan, her party’s candidate in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

She also targeted the Congress and the CPI(M) in another rally in the neighbouring Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency, where her party has fielded Khalilur Rahman, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections securing 43.15 per cent votes.

Abu Taher Khan, who had won the 2019 polls, is now facing a tough challenge from Mohammad Salim, the CPI(M) state secretary and the Left Front’s candidate in Murshidabad.