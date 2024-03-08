JOIN US
electionsindia

Days before it announces Lok Sabha polls schedule, Election Commission to meet top home ministry officials

New Delhi: Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

The meeting also comes days before the Commission's Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness.

The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls.

With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across India.

The EC will also meet top railways officials.

Railways plays a major role in transporting central forces for deployment during different phases.

(Published 08 March 2024, 05:53 IST)
