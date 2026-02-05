LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | PM Modi can speak only after LoP Rahul Gandhi: Congress

Hello Readers! The Parliament has seen a stormy Budget session, filled with sloganeering and adjournments. The Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday even as Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke on the India-US trade deal in both the Houses. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi brought General (Retd) Naravane's memoir before being caught in a controversy for calling Ravneet Bittu a traitor. PM Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha after Opposition leaders created a ruckus before his address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.