Deoband Islamic seminary clerics not to meet politicians in run up to Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow: In an apparent bid to avoid any controversy and keep its apolitical character intact, famous Islamic seminary Darul Uloom at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has said that its celrics will not meet leaders from any political party in the run up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place in April.

A senior cleric of the Seminary, which attracts students from across he country as well as abroad, said that Darul Uloom will not 'receive' representatves of any political party nor will the clerics meet the politicians.

He said that leaders of political parties often visit the seminary in the run up to the elections and meet the senior clerics and seek their blessings for success in the polls. ''The seminary is apolitical and its work is to impart Islamic education to the students....it has nothing to do with politics,'' he added.