Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC censures TMC's Humayun Kabir for 'threatening' rivals, voters in viral video

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 15:37 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 15:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday censured TMC leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.

Responding to a show-cause notice issued to him on the matter, Kabir had defended himself and said his remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the model code of conduct.

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

Dubbing his remarks as a misconduct, the commission 'strongly condemned' and censured him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2024, 15:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCECIMurshidabadECshow-cause noticeLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT