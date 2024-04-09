EC directs Central Board of Direct Taxes to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit details following Congress's complaint

According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.

Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said.

As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.