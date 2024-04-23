Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC forms task force to monitor heat conditions for polls

New Delhi: With heatwave conditions apparently impacting voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission on Monday formed a task force to review the impact of health and humidity five days before each polling phase and decided to hold a review with state election officials to ensure adequate facilities at polling stations to beat the heat.
The first phase of the election was held on April 19 and initial aggregate voter turnout was pegged at 62.34%. The EC is yet to update the statistics with the final figure for the polling, which was held in 102 seats in 21 states and union territories.
When asked about the updated figures, a senior official said the "updated data is on Voter Turnout AAP and is valid and may be used for reference". While the state-wise data is available on the app, it has not provided an aggregate turnout for the seats that went to the polls.
At a meeting convened by the EC, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department said there is "no major concern" about the heatwave for phase two on April 26. The weather forecast is normal for the 13 states/UTs going for polls, the official said.
The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar decided that a task force comprising officials from ECI, IMD, NDMA and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will review the impact of heatwave and humidity, five days before each polling phase for any concerning developments and mitigatory measures, if necessary.
The commission will hold a separate review with State Chief Electoral Officers to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations including shamiyana, drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities among other things, a statement said.
(Published 23 April 2024, 00:19 IST)