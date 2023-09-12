Home
ECI team visits Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Senior official informed that special focus was laid on the revision of voters' list. The ECI officials also reviewed the panchayat elections and the recently held Dhupguri bypoll.
A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited West Bengal and reviewed the preparedness for Lok Sabha polls due next year, a senior official said.

ECI deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab on Monday and discussed the special summary revision of electoral rolls, he said.

District magistrates, SPs and poll officials were also present at the meeting.

"Special focus was laid on the revision of voters' list. The ECI officials also reviewed the panchayat elections and the recently held Dhupguri bypoll," he added.

(Published 12 September 2023, 06:00 IST)
