Eknath Khadse’s ghar-wapsi a boost for BJP in North Maharashtra's Khandesh

Eknath Khadse’s ghar-wapsi in BJP would give the saffron party a much needed push in the Khandesh-North Maharashtra region.

Khadse is expected to get some big responsibilities at the national level.

The 71-year-old Natha Bhau, as he is popularly called, knows the art of being relevant and in news.

Khadse belongs to the Leva-Patil community, which falls under OBCs.

Khadse, a grassroots politician, efficient administrator and a powerful orator, hails from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district.

The North Maharashtra region comes under the Nashik revenue division comprising five districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, which has eight Lok Sabha seats.

The region has been a stronghold of the BJP, however, the exit of Khadse did have an impact on the region.