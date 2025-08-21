Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazil’s ex-strongman Bolsonaro penned asylum plea to Argentina, cops dig up his Plan B

Court papers say his son Eduardo courted the White House, with Trump tying Bolsonaro’s fate to a tariff war that slapped 50% duties on Brazilian goods.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 05:50 IST
World newsBrazilArgentinaJair Bolsonaro

Follow us on :

Follow Us