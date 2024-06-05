Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CMs, film stars among 280 first-term members of 18th LS

New Delhi: Former chief ministers, film stars, political activists and a former high court judge figure among the 280 first-term members of the Lok Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, has 45 first-term members of the lower house, which include actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the tele-series Ramayan, from Meerut parliamentary seat, Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, who defeated BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, and Dalit rights activist Chandrashekhar Azad, of the Azad Samaj Party, a member elected from the Nagina seat.