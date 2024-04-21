Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Hemant Soren sent to jail for refusing to part ways with I.N.D.I.A. bloc,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Ranchi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Centre for trying to "terrorise" former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and asserted that the JMM leader preferred going to jail rather than parting ways with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

He was addressing the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, which was attended by leaders of the anti-BJP alliance.

"Hemant Soren was sent to jail for refusing to part ways with the INDIA bloc. Hemant Soren is a brave person who preferred going to jail rather than bowing down. BJP will be wiped out if it continues to terrorise tribals," Kharge said.