Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court expresses 'dismay' over MP High Court condoning delay of 1612 days

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Prasanna B Varale set aside the High Court's order of September 1, 2025, while expressing displeasure over the ignorance of law.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 13:22 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya Pradesh High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us