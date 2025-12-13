<p>Hubballi: Charging that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is attempting to threaten the Judiciary through its impeachment motion against Madras High Court judge Justice Swaminathan in the wake of a judgement allowing the lighting of a lamp at Thiruparankundram, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday termed this 'the height of intolerance' by the Opposition.</p><p>"For the first time in the history of independent India, an impeachment motion is being moved against a judge for the judgment, and not for misconduct, incapacity or such allegations. They (Opposition) want judges to do what they want. They don't respect the judge, judgment and even the Constitution, if judgments are not in favour of their stand", he said.</p>.Karnataka hate speech bill | Legislation designed to 'silence' critics: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Congress govt.<p>Joshi told reporters in Hubballi that those who keep a copy of the Constitution in their pocket are showing disrespect to the Constitution itself.</p><p>"They could have filed an appeal challenging the judgement, instead of going for an impeachment motion. It also shows their anti-Hindu attitude. When the Supreme Court judgement related to electoral bonds was against us, did we move an impeachment motion, just because we have the majority? Opposition's pressure tactic now is aimed at threatening the Judiciary", he alleged.</p><p>Opining that the Congress government in the State is plagued by political instability, vindictive politics and poor financial condition, Joshi also said the Karnataka government tried to suppress the voice of their critics by passing a hate speech bill. "They are busy with power tussle and dinner politics, and have no concern about the interests of the State", he felt.</p><p>Nearly two lakh vacant posts are not being filled due to the bankruptcy of the Congress government, Joshi said, adding that the Union government is recruiting around 50,000 candidates every month through Rozgar Melas. The High Court has already slapped the Congress government for ordering to close down Jan Aushadhi Kendras, he said.</p><p>Mentioning 'vote theft' charges by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his foreign trips, Joshi termed him 'a non-serious and part-time politician'.</p><p>Regarding the issue of a demand for separate statehood for the North Karnataka region, he said, "BJP's stand is that Karnataka should remain united, and justice should be done to North Karnataka regarding its development needs".</p>