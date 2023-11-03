Former Telangana TDP president Gnaneshwar joins BRS

Hyderabad: Former Telugu Desam Party Telangana unit head Kasani Gnaneshwar on Friday joined BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS chief welcomed Gnaneshwar by offering him a scarf, party sources said, adding that KCR assured him that he and his followers would have a better future.

On October 30, a day before TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was released on bail from prison in Andhra Pradesh, Kasani Gnaneswar announced his resignation from the party following its decision not to contest in the assembly polls in the state.

The TDP Telangana unit became headless after his exit, and no one has been appointed in his place.