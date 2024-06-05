'False' Axis My India survey that predicted no majority for BJP was pretty close to final results

The 2024 Lok Sabha election result was a surprise in some ways since the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA. However, at the end of counting, the NDA had 293 seats in its kitty, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had 234.

In contrast, Axis My India had predicted 361-401 seats for the NDA and just 131-166 for I.N.D.I.A.

While the actual election turned out to be a much more closely contested fight than predicted, it is interesting to note that a purported report, which Axis My India said was "false", had predicted numbers much closer to what came to pass. The purported document went viral.

As per the purported report, NDA was expected to win 243-254 seats, I.N.D.I.A. would have 232-242 seats, while others were estimated to get 40-55 seats.