'False' Axis My India survey that predicted no majority for BJP was pretty close to final results

The 2024 Lok Sabha election result was a surprise in some ways since the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA. However, at the end of counting, the NDA had 293 seats in its kitty, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc had 234.
In contrast, Axis My India had predicted 361-401 seats for the NDA and just 131-166 for I.N.D.I.A.
While the actual election turned out to be a much more closely contested fight than predicted, it is interesting to note that a purported report, which Axis My India said was "false", had predicted numbers much closer to what came to pass. The purported document went viral.
As per the purported report, NDA was expected to win 243-254 seats, I.N.D.I.A. would have 232-242 seats, while others were estimated to get 40-55 seats.
While the estimates of this purported report were close to the mark when it came to NDA and I.N.D.I.A., the prediction for 'others' was somewhat off, with only 16 seats going to them in reality versus the much higher number predicted for them.
When this report went viral in mid-April, one and a half month before results, Axis My India called it out as "completely false (misleading)" in a press release shared on their X handle.
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi has hailed the results as "victory of biggest democracy", though the NDA fell quite short of the dream '400-paar'. Now, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will take a call on whether to lay stake to form the government or sit in opposition, after a meeting slated to take place on June 5.
This election also saw BJP increasing its presence in the south, winning a seat in Kerala again, and for the first time crossing the 10 per cent vote share in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the saffron party saw its presence greatly diminished in Uttar Pradesh.
Published 05 June 2024, 06:26 IST