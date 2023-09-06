Home
Homeelectionsindia

First official meet of 'One Nation, One Election' panel likely today; Kovind to chair

The first official meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee is likely to take place on Wednesday, a report said, citing sources. The meeting is likely to be chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in Delhi.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 06:52 IST

The first official meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee is likely to take place on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI, citing sources.

The meeting, according to ANI, will be chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the government had formed a panel -- headed by Ram Nath Kovind -- to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election', which subsequently also sparked the buzz about the possibility of early Lok Sabha polls.

More details to follow...

(Published 06 September 2023, 06:52 IST)
India NewsRam Nath KovindOne nation one election

