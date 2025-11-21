Menu
Supreme Court seeks EC's response on fresh pleas challenging SIR exercise in Kerala, other states

The top court is already hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct pan-India SIR exercise.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 09:05 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 09:05 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

