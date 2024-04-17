From backroom boys to consultants: Poll strategists turn campaign makers in India's political war rooms

New Delhi: Excel sheets, powerpoint presentations, targeted content sharing, survey reports, technology and endless data -- these elements may have been missing from traditional election campaigns in India a couple of decades ago but today they drive the winning strategy with poll strategists assuming an important role in a shift from being backroom boys.

As India goes to polls, the stakes are higher than ever. It is said elections are fought on emotions and they are an art more than science, but the rise of poll strategists would suggest otherwise.

The poster boy of political consulting had emerged in the form of Prashant Kishor whose team advised the Narendra Modi-led BJP to a resounding win of 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

Kishor started Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) as a non-profit in 2013. Two years later, it was rechristened Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which has since strategised and campaigned for candidates in several elections.

In 2014, it launched some of the marquee campaigns to build "brand Modi" like 'Chai pe charcha' (conversations over tea) and the Statue of Unity movement; it also implemented 3D hologram rallies in India for the first time with Modi while positioning him as Vikas Purush (man of progress).

Having worked with many parties in shaping their election campaigns, often successfully, before launching his 'padyatra' in Bihar with a stated goal to usher in transformative changes to boost the backward state's development, Kishor says he does not think he is doing anything drastically different.

"What I was advising political parties and their leaders earlier, I am now directly communicating to people, be the issues they should raise or building grassroots organisation," he said during a recent interaction with PTI Editors.

Sunil Kanugolu, who played a crucial role in several BJP state campaigns, is now part of the Congress task force for 2024. He is credited with the Karnataka victory and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.