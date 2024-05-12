Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali, TMC trying every trick to protect culprits: PM Modi

Barrackpore/Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the “vote-bank” politics of the TMC and said the goons of the ruling party are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

While addressing back-to-back rallies in Barrackpore and Hooghly, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that 'as long as Modi is here, no one can repeal the CAA law'.

Suggesting that the performance of the Congress would be at an all-time low, the Prime Minister claimed that the grand-old party will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada’ (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi is in his early fifties.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor's name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC,” he said at Barrackpore.

Addressing his second rally in Hooghly, Modi said, “TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors of Sandeshkhali TMC will be spared.”