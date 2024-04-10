Haryana CM slams Rahul Gandhi over his Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Modi worked to unite India

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar in support of the BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav, Saini targeted Gandhi, saying, "First he took out Bharat Jodo Yatra and now he is talking about justice. It is being said in the Congress manifesto that they will give justice to the people of the country. Before taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra, he should have first seen the deeds of his ancestors."