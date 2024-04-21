Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Home voting reaches 6,054 residents in Bengaluru

A total of 6,054 citizens, including senior citizens over the age of 85 and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) from across the city, have cast their votes using the home voting option offered by the Election Commission. The exercise of visiting the homes of these individuals took place between April 13 and April 18. According to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), close to 94.49% of the voters registered to vote from home have been covered.
The process covered eligible voters under the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bangalore North, Central, and South.
The highest number of such votes was cast in the Bangalore South constituency (2,411 votes), followed by the Bangalore North constituency (1,923 votes).
However, while officials were moving from house to house getting the eligible voters to vote, it was noticed that 81 individuals who had registered to vote had died before the voting day, 236 were not present at their residences, and another 42 refused to vote for various reasons.
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:11 IST)