Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Home voting reaches 6,054 residents in Bengaluru

A total of 6,054 citizens, including senior citizens over the age of 85 and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) from across the city, have cast their votes using the home voting option offered by the Election Commission. The exercise of visiting the homes of these individuals took place between April 13 and April 18. According to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), close to 94.49% of the voters registered to vote from home have been covered.