Hopeful of finding solution to seat-sharing impasse with TMC: Jairam Ramesh

Siliguri (WB): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the TMC, a day after its supremo Mamata Banerjee made a surprise announcement of going solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Ramesh, while speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport here, maintained that the Congress cannot think of an I.N.D.I.A bloc without Banerjee, as she is indispensable in the fight against the BJP in the country.