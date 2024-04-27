Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Bengaluru hotels offer tempting treats, many throng eateries to celebrate democracy 

Several eateries in the city became part of the election carnival as many enticed people to vote, offering free food.
Restaurants such as Nisarga Grand Hotel, Kamat Hosaruchi, Iyengar's Oven Fresh, Udupi Ruchi, and Coffee Confessions offered tasty treats to encourage people to vote.
Offering khali dosa, laddu and juice, Nisarga Grand Hotel had 2,000 patrons by 11 am. “People from faraway places like Jayanagar, BTM Layout and Kengeri, also visited Nisarga Grand,” said PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hoteliers Association. “More than availing incentives, people came to celebrate the election festival. This is a welcome initiative by hotels.”
Rao recalled meeting a 95-year-old woman at Nisarga Grand who encouraged the initiative. Even hotels not offering any discounts witnessed unprecedented crowds.
Krishnamurthy Aithal, proprietor of Dwarka Hotel in NR Colony, said the 53-year-old legacy hotel witnessed one of its busiest days on Friday. "We had massive crowds from 7 am to 11.30 am and the rush was higher than on a regular Sunday. As a result, we even had to close down online bookings on apps like Swiggy and Zomato," he added.
Many bars and restaurants also offered free or discounted services. But since they were closed on Friday, voters can avail the benefits on Saturday.
(Published 26 April 2024, 23:32 IST)