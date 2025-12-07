Today's Horoscope – January 9, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 January 2026, 18:41 IST
March 21 - April 20
A day to focus on doing good deeds. Avoid wasting your resources on undeserving individuals and projects. Take a moment to appreciate the positive aspects of your life instead of dwelling on the negative. Colour: Peach; Number:2
April 21 - May 21
Increased interactions or travel involving children are in the spotlight. Your career is receiving Saturn's guidance, helping you find the right path. Stay true to your goals. Colour: Lilac; Number:3
May 22 - June 21
Long-distance plans are set to succeed, and international trade or correspondence is fruitful. Be prepared for less favourable court decisions. Embrace the introduction of new faces into your life, adding excitement to your day. Colour: Green; Number:7
June 22 - July 22
Maintain professionalism to progress swiftly, but watch out for family conflicts due to irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making impulsive decisions. Colour: Plum; Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
A serene day lies ahead, perfect for relaxation, reading, and focusing on domestic interests. New opportunities may unfold, bringing significant benefits your way. Colour: White; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Creative hobbies could bring in extra income, but navigate loved ones' anxieties carefully. Your high energy levels will keep you busy with various activities. Colour: Tan; Number: 5
September 23 - October 22
The day may reveal crucial insights about your so-called friends. Consider renegotiating career deals and tapping into your deeper nature and enhanced psychic abilities. Colour: Lavender; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Steer clear of controversial subjects and maintain discretion. Seek assistance to complete ongoing projects, and keep your emotions in check for smoother outcomes. Colour: Silver; Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
It’s a challenging day, and setting high expectations may lead to confrontations. Stay diplomatic and avoid unnecessary arguments. Avoid getting entangled in others' problems and maintain a low profile. Colour: Orange; Number: 7
December 23 - January 20
A new cycle begins - new endeavours, business ventures, or even a personal goal. A good time to relocate or change home. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Colour: Chocolate; Number:1
January 21 - February 19
You may find it difficult to communicate with someone at work. Patience will take you far. The problem should be allowed to resolve on its own. A minor mishap at home. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Colour: Ash; Number: 7
Amara Ramdev