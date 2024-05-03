'If elections are held today, Congress won't cross 50 seats in Karnataka'

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka has been the flag-bearing castigator of the Congress government. In a chat with DH’s Bharath Joshi, Ashoka maintains that the grand old party cannot provide a stable government in Karnataka. Excerpts:

How do you assess the prospects of the BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka?

This is a national election to decide who should be India’s next prime minister. For the first time in India’s history, the Modi government is facing a pro-incumbency wave even after 10 years in power. The NDA led by Modi is poised to win 400+ seats and come back to power. On the other hand, Congress and INDI alliance have no leadership. They don’t know who their PM candidate is. In Karnataka, they’re talking only about the five guarantees. Why aren’t they seeking votes in Rahul Gandhi’s name or on the performance of 10 years of the UPA government? There’s a Modi wave in all 28 seats across the state and people want to see him as PM again. So, we’re confident that the NDA will win all 28 seats.