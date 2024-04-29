In Bellary, political fortunes at stake as BJP’s Sriramulu takes on Congress’ Tukaram

On the contrary, Congress candidate and four-time MLA from Sandur E Tukaram is in two minds: whether to fight or not to fight wholeheartedly. Party sources say that either way, he will be a winner; as his party’s high command has assured that if he wins the election, his daughter will be given a chance to become Sandur MLA and if he is defeated he will be made minister in Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet. Party sources say Tukaram is more interested in state politics than “shifting to Delhi.”