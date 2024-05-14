Newly married Kerala woman assaulted over dowry; claims police ignored her complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: A newly married woman at Kozhikode in Kerala has accused her husband of physical assault and attempted murder over dowry. The woman also alleged that the local police did not give due consideration to her complaint.
The woman, hailing from Paravur near Kochi, was married to Rahul Gopal of Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on May 5. Days after the marriage, Rahul tortured her demanding 150 sovereign gold and a car as dowry even though the woman's family had 75 sovereign gold.
Narrating the brutal torture to the media, the woman said that Rahul even tried to murder her by strangulating her neck using mobile phone charger cable apart from brutal physical assault inflicting injuries on her body. Rahul was suspected to be under the influence of some drugs.
She also said that even as Rahul's mother and sister were in the house during the torture, they did not intervene.
The incident came to light after her parents and relatives visited Rahul's house on Sunday. On seeing the injury marks her parents enquired about it.
Owing to threat by Rahul she tried to conceal the torture and stated that she fell in the washroom. Later she revealed it to her parents and they reported the matter to the local police.
The woman alleged that even as she made the murder attempt complaint against Rahul, the police only registered case by invoking sections of domestic violence. She also alleged that there was a nexus between Rahul and some police officials.
The woman also decided to lodge complaints with the Chief Minister and rights panel over the alleged lapses of the police.
Published 14 May 2024, 14:52 IST