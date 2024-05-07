In Odisha, it’s all about Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi

The simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha has virtually turned into a popularity contest between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hardly matter in this tussle for power. Instances of last-minute switching over of allegiance of candidates are galore. As political parties released their list of candidates, many of those who did not feature in them switched sides.

That an acrimonious battle is expected between the two parties became evident from Modi’s remarks made on May 6 on his second electoral visit to Odisha, and Patnaik’s immediate rebuttal to the same. After Modi sought the people’s support to ensure a ‘double-engine government’, Patnaik countered it saying that the national party was ‘daydreaming’.

In the absence of any major poll issue, the BJD and the BJP are banking on the performances and charisma of its two leaders. The two parties, which had shared power for a decade in the past and parted ways before the 2009 elections, have, however, had a friendly relationship, especially since 2019.

The two parties are squaring off after talks for a pre-poll alliance failed, apparently because the BJP wanted to be treated as a powerful poll partner.