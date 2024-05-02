Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In SP’s bastion of Mainpuri, bulldozers line up at CM Yogi Adityanath's roadshow

Lucknow: One usually expects a fleet of cars at the roadshows conducted by the politicians during the elections. But a fleet of bulldozers were seen during the roadshow conducted by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion of Mainpuri on Thursday.

As Adityanath, atop a specially designed truck, followed by his vehicles having his security personnel, moved through the narrow lanes of the town, the BJP workers atop scores of bulldozers showered flower petals on him.

The saffron party had brought in 14 bulldozers for the chief minister's roadshow in the constituency from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife and sitting MP Dimple Yadav was in the fray. She faces UP minister Thakur Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Kumar Yadav.

''The bulldozers were made part of the roadshow to convey the message that the Adityanath government had come down heavily upon the mafia and goonda elements,'' said a local BJP leader in Mainpuri.

Adityanath was also dubbed as ''Bulldozer Baba'' owing to the frequent use of the bulldozers to demolish the houses of the alleged mafias and criminals.