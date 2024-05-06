Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In the ‘milk capital’, Congress pin hopes on disgruntled Kshatriyas to trounce BJP

“There is no doubt that the protest is simmering. But we are not losing, as the agitation has given a chance to other communities, such as Scheduled Castes, to unite against Rajputs and support the BJP. SCs won’t forget how they are being treated by the Rajputs for riding horses and keeping handlebar moustaches, among other things that they think only Rajputs can do,” says a BJP leader belonging to an SC outfit.