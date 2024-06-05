Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Indore's Shankar Lalwani tops victory margin chart, breaks 10-year-old record

New Delhi: The 2024 General Election saw several candidates breaking the existing record for the highest victory margin, with Indore's incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani topping the chart by a whopping 11.75 lakh votes.
Before the record-crushing spree of this election, the record for the highest margin was held by Pritam Munde, of the BJP, who had won a bypoll in 2014 from Beed in Maharashtra by more than 6.96 lakh votes.
Incidentally, Congress candidate in Indore had withdrawn his candidature at the last minute and joined the BJP, forcing the grand old party to appeal to voters to choose NOTA.
Congress candidate in Assam's Dhubri, Rakibul Hussain, won by more than 9.92 lakh votes. Hussain defeated AIUDF supremo Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won from Vidisha by a margin of more than 8.21 lakh votes while Gujarat BJP leader C R Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari, won by a margin of more than 7.73 lakh votes. In 2019, Patil won by a margin of more than 6.89 lakh votes.
Home Minister Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar by a margin of more than 7.44 lakh votes.
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb of the BJP won from Tripura West by a margin of more than 6.11 lakh votes while Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won Guna in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of around 5.4 lakh votes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi bettered Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from Rae Bareli by winning with a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes against his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.
Gandhi won Wayanad in Kerala by a margin of more than 3.64 lakh votes.
Published 05 June 2024, 00:35 IST