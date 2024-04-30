Irrespective of who wins West Bengal, Hindutva is here to stay

As the narrative of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unfolds, West Bengal finds itself on the brink of a cultural and political metamorphosis. Hindutva — the political ideology of the Hindu Right which advocates for Hindu supremacy and a Hindu State — is now colouring West Bengal, once a bastion of Left ideology intertwined with a secular fabric. It now witnesses the rising influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), challenging the dominance of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Since 2016, West Bengal has sensed a shift, hinting at a new chapter in its cultural ethos. The ongoing election campaign amplifies this transformation, with the TMC, the BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance engaging in a competitive narrative centred on Hindutva.
Amidst this, the pivotal question is: how will West Bengal's cultural identity evolve post-election? Will its secular foundation endure, or will new patterns emerge in the intricate tapestry of its heritage?
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, has long championed a Hindutva-centric socio-cultural-political narrative. Today, as West Bengal’s political saga unfolds, it’s clear that the RSS’ vision has permeated the state’s ethos, regardless of the electoral victor.
Political parties jostle to don the mantle of ‘better’ Hindutva. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her rallies since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been vocal about her Hindu practices, positioning herself as the embodiment of true Hinduism (as opposed to the BJP/RSS’ Hindutva) that embraces Muslim inclusion and celebrates West Bengal’s diverse dharma.
Yet, in a striking departure, Banerjee introduced a government holiday for Ram Navami — a festival historically muted in West Bengal’s cultural calendar. The BJP’s ascendancy has amplified its prominence, inadvertently stirring communal tensions. The TMC’s response? Bigger rallies, with party leaders and Lok Sabha candidates at the helm, in a bid to overshadow the BJP’s grandeur.
This political one-upmanship in West Bengal is not just about electoral gains but it is also a deeper cultural shift. The state is now at a crossroads, navigating the complex interplay of religion and politics. The outcome of this cultural gambit will shape West Bengal’s identity for years to come.
To cast the political transformation of West Bengal as a duet between the BJP and TMC would be to overlook the subtle choreography of the Left. The Left, often hailed as the bastion of secularism, is also stepping to the rhythm of competitive religious politics, albeit with a softer gait. This time the Left’s strategic move to field minority candidates in Muslim-majority seats speaks volumes. CPI(M)’s West Bengal chief Mohammad Salim stands in Murshidabad, where Muslims make up over 60 per cent of the constituency. Similarly, to challenge TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, the Left has positioned Pratikur Rahman from the Muslim-majority Diamond Harbour seat.
The 2024 elections have unfurled a saffron banner over West Bengal’s political discourse, with ‘Hindutva’ emblazoned across it. Political figures, from Mamata Banerjee to BJP luminaries, are now regulars at temples, their devotions broadcasted for all to see. This shift raises probing questions: Why this leap into competitive Hindutva? The answer whispers of a fear — a fear of losing Hindu support. Since 2016, the BJP’s vote share has catapulted from 3 per cent to 38 per cent in the 2021 assembly elections, not on the back of the Muslim electorate, which comprises around 30 per cent, but through the consolidation of Hindu votes. Neither the TMC nor the Left can afford to alienate this crucial demographic.
West Bengal, once sparing in its Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, now sees grand pandals springing up in every nook and cranny of Kolkata. The TMC has transformed Durga Puja into a showcase of Mamata Banerjee’s Hindu identity. Even the Hindu Mahasabha has stirred the pot, courting controversy with its provocative portrayals. The cultural and political ethos of West Bengal is in flux, with competitive Hindutva as the new zeitgeist. Regardless of the electoral outcome, Hindutva has etched itself into the soul of West Bengal’s politics.
(Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata. X: @sayantan_gh)
