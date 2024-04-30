Irrespective of who wins West Bengal, Hindutva is here to stay

As the narrative of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unfolds, West Bengal finds itself on the brink of a cultural and political metamorphosis. Hindutva — the political ideology of the Hindu Right which advocates for Hindu supremacy and a Hindu State — is now colouring West Bengal, once a bastion of Left ideology intertwined with a secular fabric. It now witnesses the rising influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), challenging the dominance of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Since 2016, West Bengal has sensed a shift, hinting at a new chapter in its cultural ethos. The ongoing election campaign amplifies this transformation, with the TMC, the BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance engaging in a competitive narrative centred on Hindutva.

Amidst this, the pivotal question is: how will West Bengal's cultural identity evolve post-election? Will its secular foundation endure, or will new patterns emerge in the intricate tapestry of its heritage?