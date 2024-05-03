Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It’s a battle of dynasts in Bihar’s Samastipur

A veteran Socialist, Maheshwar Hazari had earlier represented Samastipur as its Lok Sabha member when he defeated Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan in 2009. Though Sunny Hazari is also making his parliamentary election debut, much like his rival Shambhavi, the Hazaris have a strong foothold in some of the Assembly constituencies like Kusheshwar-sthan, Rosera and Kalyanpur under the Samastipur Lok Sabha segment. On the other hand, Shambhavi’s claim on Samastipur is merely the fact that it’s the home turf of her mother-in-law Anita Kunal, the administrator of a prestigious school in Patna.