It's Dr C N Manjunath vs Dr C N Manjunath in Bangalore Rural

Bengaluru: Dr C N Manjunath will contest the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election.

No, this is not the same cardiologist in the fray as the BJP's candidate.

This Dr Manjunath holds an honorary doctorate and wants to fight the poll from Mumbai-based political outfit Bahujan Bharat Party (BBP).

Two candidates of the same name in the fray is not a new phenomenon in electoral politics. But two Dr Manjunaths against Congress' D K Suresh in Bangalore Rural adds a new layer to the fight, which is being billed as high voltage.

Like the cardiologist, BBP's Manjunath also hails from Channarayapatna in Hassan.