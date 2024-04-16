Jannayak Janta Party releases first list of five candidates for Haryana

Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced names of five Lok Sabha poll candidates for Haryana, fielding party MLA Naina Singh Chautala from Hisar.
According to the JJP's first list of candidates, former MLA Ramesh Khatak will contest from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.
JJP has fielded former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the party said in a statement.
"Famous artiste (singer) Rahul Yadav Fazilpuriya will be the candidate from Gurugram while JJP youth leader Nalin Hooda will contest elections from Faridabad," it said.
Naina Chautala is MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district. She is wife of JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.
