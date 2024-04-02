Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says won't contest elections anymore, cites advancing age

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "By 2028 (when Assembly elections are due in Karnataka), I will be 82-year-old, and I will complete 50 years in politics. In 1978, I became the taluk board member."

When told he doesn't look old, he said, "I may not look old, but who can experience aging, you or me?"

Siddaramaiah during May assembly polls last year had emerged victorious in Varuna constituency, entering the Assembly for the ninth time.