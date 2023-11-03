Karnataka ministers to submit report on potential candidates for Lok Sabha polls soon: D K Shivakumar

Hubballi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Friday stated that ministers assigned to collect opinions of the party workers and leaders regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would submit report in three-four days.
"Ministers assigned have completed 75 per cent of the survey work. They have collected the opinions of workers and MLAs. Highcommand leaders from Delhi have also guided. New face, youth and oratory skills are among the criteria. Reports should have been submitted already, and they will come in three-four days," he said.
Commenting on the BJP forming teams to study the drought situation, he said "let them do so."
"Drought was declared after the study based on calculations, while the situation is also being reviewed. More than Rs 1,000 crore is reserved in deputy commissioners' accounts, and memorandum has already been submitted to the Union Government for drought compensation," Shivakumar noted.
He also stated that it has been decided to construct Bhuvaneshwari Bhavan in memory of the 50th anniversary of the renaming of the state as Karnataka, and a suitable land for this is also being searched.
Refusing that there is any dissidence in the Congress, he said, "BJP is saying so, but it is not in a position to appoint leaders of opposition even after six months of elections which is first time in history."
Shivakumar was on his way to Gadag. Among four Congress MLAs in the district, only Navalgund MLA N H Konaraddi was at Hubballi Airport to receive him. Minister Mankal Vaidya, Government's Chief Whip in Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed was also present.
'Next CM DKS' slogans raised at Nalawadi
Congress workers raised 'Next CM D K Shivakumar' slogans near Nalawadi village in Annigeri taluk on Friday, when they welcomed him while he was moving from Hubballi to Gadag.
Flower petals were showered on him, and he was garlanded. 'Next CM D K Shivakumar' and 'DK, DK' slogans were also raised.