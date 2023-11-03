Karnataka ministers to submit report on potential candidates for Lok Sabha polls soon: D K Shivakumar

Hubballi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Friday stated that ministers assigned to collect opinions of the party workers and leaders regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would submit report in three-four days.

"Ministers assigned have completed 75 per cent of the survey work. They have collected the opinions of workers and MLAs. Highcommand leaders from Delhi have also guided. New face, youth and oratory skills are among the criteria. Reports should have been submitted already, and they will come in three-four days," he said.

Commenting on the BJP forming teams to study the drought situation, he said "let them do so."

"Drought was declared after the study based on calculations, while the situation is also being reviewed. More than Rs 1,000 crore is reserved in deputy commissioners' accounts, and memorandum has already been submitted to the Union Government for drought compensation," Shivakumar noted.